Weinstein Co enters talks over potential sale
October 16, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 6 days ago

Weinstein Co enters talks over potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Weinstein Company has entered talks for a sale of the bulk of its assets with private equity firm Colony Capital, the two companies said in a statement on Monday. reut.rs/2ykT2if

The Weinstein Company’s co-chairman, Bob Weinstein, over the weekend denied the company was seeking to sell or shut down the company after his partner Harvey Weinstein was fired following reports of sexual harassment allegations.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

