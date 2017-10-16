Weinstein Co enters talks over potential sale

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Weinstein Company has entered talks for a sale of the bulk of its assets with private equity firm Colony Capital, the two companies said in a statement on Monday. reut.rs/2ykT2if

The Weinstein Company’s co-chairman, Bob Weinstein, over the weekend denied the company was seeking to sell or shut down the company after his partner Harvey Weinstein was fired following reports of sexual harassment allegations.