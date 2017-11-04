FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations: Variety
November 4, 2017 / 3:32 AM / in a day

Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations: Variety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Netflix severed ties with Kevin Spacey on Friday, saying it will not be involved in any production of “House of Cards” if the actor continues to appear in the show, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported.

Spacey faces allegations of sexual misconduct that have forced a halt in production of “House of Cards” and a social media backlash. The show has streamed on Netflix and has been produced by the company Media Rights Capital.

Representatives for Netflix could not be reached immediately for comment. Spacey’s publicist cut ties with him on Thursday and it was not known who currently represents him. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Tait)

