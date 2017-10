Oct 17 (Reuters) - Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has resigned, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, following reports that he harassed a producer and ignored an actress’ allegation of sexual assault by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Albert Cheng, the studio’s chief operating officer, remains interim head of the division, the spokeswoman said. Price had gone on a leave of absence last week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)