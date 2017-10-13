Amazon Studios chief Roy Price suspended following harassment allegation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Amazon Studio chief Roy Price was put on an immediate leave of absence Thursday, the company said, following allegations that he harassed a producer and ignored an actress’s claim of a sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday reported an allegation by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon.com Inc’s shows, that Price had lewdly propositioned her in 2015.

Hackett did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm the allegation. Price could not immediately be reached independently by Reuters and declined to comment to the Hollywood Reporter.

Also on Thursday, actress Rose McGowan said on Twitter that she had told Price that she had been assaulted by Weinstein, who was forced out of his company this week following reports in the New Yorker and the New York Times that he had harassed and assaulted numerous women over the years.

Amazon said in a statement: ”Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.”

A spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.” (Reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)