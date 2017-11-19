Country music star Mel Tillis dead at age 85, publicist says

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mel Tillis, a Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter who recorded more than 60 albums and penned a string of hits for Kenny Rogers, George Strait and other major artists, has died at age 85, his publicist said on Sunday.

Tillis, who had six No. 1 country hits of his own during his long career, passed away early Sunday morning in an Ocala, Florida hospital, according to a statement posted on Absolute Publicity’s website. Respiratory failure was the suspected cause, but the singer had suffered from intestinal issues since early 2016. (Reporting By Frank McGurty in New York; editing by Grant McCool)