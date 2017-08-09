FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Australia's Pepper Group accepts KKR takeover offer
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 9, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 4 days ago

Australia's Pepper Group accepts KKR takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group agreed on Thursday to a A$657 million ($518 million) takeover from U.S. private equity giant KKR.

Pepper said it entered a scheme implementation deed with KKR-controlled bidders, and the board unanimously recommended shareholders accept the deal.

The scheme allows shareholders to choose either A$3.60 a share cash payment, a 3.7 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price of A$3.47, or shares in the bidding vehicle.

KKR could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 1.2681 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.