FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PepsiCo reports 7.6 pct rise in quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 4, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 15 days ago

PepsiCo reports 7.6 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its snacks sold under the Frito-Lay brand in North America as well as lower costs.

Revenue from Frito-Lay business rose 3.2 percent. Total selling and general costs fell 0.7 percent to $5.87 billion.

However, sales in its North America beverage unit, the company’s largest, fell 3.4 percent to $5.33 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 9, the maker of Gatorade and Diet Pepsi said on Wednesday.

While volume sales were down 6 percent, net pricing was up 1 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.14 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the quarter, from $1.99 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 1.3 percent to $16.24 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.