FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
PerkinElmer profit meets Street view, raises 2017 forecast
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 days ago

PerkinElmer profit meets Street view, raises 2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported second quarter profit that matched expectations and boosted its full-year earnings forecast range with a new midpoint slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The company, which also sells neonatal and environmental testing products, now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $2.84 to $2.92 per share, up from its prior view of $2.80 to $2.90.

Analysts' on average are forecasting an adjusted profit of $2.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $62.7 million, or 57 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $57.7 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, such as a large gain from the sale of a medical imaging business, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67 cents a share, exactly hitting analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.