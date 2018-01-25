FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
January 25, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

PerkinElmer profit, 2018 forecast top Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Laboratory equipment maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected fourth quarter sales and profit and issued an initial 2018 earnings forecast that surpassed Wall Street estimates.

PerkinElmer, which also makes neonatal and environmental testing equipment, forecast full-year 2018 adjusted earnings of $3.50 per share, while analysts were estimating $3.47.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $38.4 million, or 35 cents a share, due to a charge related to U.S. tax reform. The company had a net profit of $62.3 million, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding special items, PerkinElmer said adjusted earnings were 97 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.