February 1, 2018 / 5:22 AM / a day ago

Perth Mint's Jan gold sales surges 38 pct m/m, silver jumps 22 pct

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver
products rose in January from the previous month, the mint said
in a blog post on its website on Thursday.
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars surged about 38 percent
to 37,174 ounces in January from 27,009 ounces a month ago, the
mint said. 
    However, gold sales nearly halved in January compared with
the same month last year. 
    Silver sales in January jumped 22 percent month-on-month to
1,067,361 ounces, the highest since July. However, sales were
down 13 percent compared with the same time last year. 
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly mined
gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer
after China. 
    Spot gold prices rose 3.2 percent in January.
    
            Period      Gold (oz)     Silver (oz)
      (year-month)                 
          2018-Jan         37,174       1,067,361
          2017-Dec         27,009         874,437
          2017-Nov         23,901         544,436
          2017-Oct         44,618         999,425
         2017-Sept         46,415         697,849
          2017-Aug         23,130         392,091
         2017-July         23,675       1,167,963
         2017-June         19,259       1,215,071
          2017-May         29,679         826,656
        2017-April         10,490         468,977
        2017-March         22,232         716,283
          2017-Feb         25,257         502,353
          2017-Jan         72,745       1,230,867
          2016-Dec         63,420         430,009
          2016-Nov         54,747         984,622
          2016-Oct         79,048       1,084,213
         2016-Sept         58,811       1,031,858
          2016-Aug         14,684         376,461
         2016-July         16,870         693,447
         2016-June         31,368       1,220,817
          2016-May         21,035         974,865
        2016-April         47,542       1,161,766
        2016-March         47,948       1,756,238
          2016-Feb         37,063       1,049,062
          2016-Jan         47,759       1,473,408
 
 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
