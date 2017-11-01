Perth Mint's Oct gold sales down about 4 pct on month, silver up 43 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products fell 3.87 percent in October from a month earlier, while silver sales rose about 43 percent, the mint said in a blog post on its website on Wednesday. Sales of gold coins and minted bars dropped to 44,618 ounces in October from 46,415 ounces a month ago, the mint said. Silver sales during the month, meanwhile, jumped to 999,425 ounces from 697,849 ounces in September. The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly-mined gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China. Spot gold prices recorded their second consecutive monthly decline in October, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar. Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz) (year-month) 2017-Oct 44,618 999,425 2017-Sept 46,415 697,849 2017-Aug 23,130 392,091 2017-July 23,675 1,167,963 2017-June 19,259 1,215,071 2017-May 29,679 826,656 2017-April 10,490 468,977 2017-March 22,232 716,283 2017-Feb 25,257 502,353 2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867 2016-Dec 63,420 430,009 2016-Nov 54,747 984,622 2016-Oct 79,048 1,084,213 2016-Sept 58,811 1,031,858 2016-Aug 14,684 376,461 2016-July 16,870 693,447 2016-June 31,368 1,220,817 2016-May 21,035 974,865 2016-April 47,542 1,161,766 2016-March 47,948 1,756,238 2016-Feb 37,063 1,049,062 2016-Jan 47,759 1,473,408 2015-Dec 40,096 1,083,460 2015-Nov 31,664 1,145,239 2015-Oct 66,951 1,751,898 2015-Sept 63,791 3,349,557 2015-Aug 33,390 707,656 2015-July 51,088 746,700 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)