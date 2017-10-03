FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perth Mint's Sept gold sales double on month, silver up 78 pct
#Markets News
October 3, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in 16 days

Perth Mint's Sept gold sales double on month, silver up 78 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products
doubled in September from a month earlier, while silver sales
surged 78 percent, the mint said in a blog post on its website
on Tuesday. 
    Sales of gold coins and minted bars jumped to 46,415 ounces
in September from 23,130 ounces a month ago, the mint said.
    Silver sales during the month also rose to 697,849 ounces,
compared with 392,091 ounces in August.
    The Perth Mint refines more than 90 percent of newly-mined
gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 gold producer after China. 
    Spot gold prices recorded their biggest monthly drop
for the year in September, pressured by the strength of the U.S.
dollar amid increasing prospects of a December interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
          Period     Gold (oz)     Silver (oz)
     (year-month                
         17-Sept        46,415         697,849
          17-Aug        23,130         392,091
         17-July        23,675       1,167,963
         17-June        19,259       1,215,071
          17-May        29,679         826,656
       17-April         10,490         468,977
        17-March        22,232         716,283
          17-Feb        25,257         502,353
          17-Jan        72,745       1,230,867
          16-Dec        63,420         430,009
          16-Nov        54,747         984,622
          16-Oct        79,048       1,084,213
         16-Sept        58,811       1,031,858
          16-Aug        14,684         376,461
         16-July        16,870         693,447
         16-June        31,368       1,220,817
          16-May        21,035         974,865
        16-April        47,542       1,161,766
        16-March        47,948       1,756,238
          16-Feb        37,063       1,049,062
          16-Jan        47,759       1,473,408
          15-Dec        40,096       1,083,460
          15-Nov        31,664       1,145,239
          15-Oct        66,951       1,751,898
         15-Sept        63,791       3,349,557
          15-Aug        33,390         707,656
         15-July        51,088         746,700
 
 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

