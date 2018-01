LIMA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Peru logged a fiscal deficit equal to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, wider than the government’s 3 percent target and the 2.6 percent deficit registered in 2016, the central bank said on Thursday.

A drop in government revenues made up 0.5 percentage point of last year’s deficit, followed by increased government spending, which contributed 0.2 point to the shortfall, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)