LIMA, July 20 (Reuters) - Peru's sol currency closed flat at 3.241 per dollar on Thursday after the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market, buying $302 million after companies sold off dollars ahead of looming monthly payments.

That was the monetary authority's largest single-day purchase of dollars since January 14, 2013, when it bought $350 million. (Reporting by Ursula Scolla; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Andrea Ricci)