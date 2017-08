LIMA, July 13 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank said on Thursday that it was raising the limit for private pension funds to invest their assets managed abroad to 45 percent from 44 percent now.

The foreign investment limit for the pension funds, called AFPs in Peru, will rise to 45 percent of assets managed starting on Monday and then to 46 percent starting Aug. 17, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Sandra Maler)