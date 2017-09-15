FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru cenbank warns politicians to stay calm for good of economy
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out "non-carcinogenic" findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out "non-carcinogenic" findings
September 15, 2017 / 5:47 PM / a month ago

Peru cenbank warns politicians to stay calm for good of economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The president of Peru’s central bank warned the executive branch and the opposition-controlled Congress on Friday to avoid fanning tensions during the country’s political crisis to avoid hurting the economy’s incipient recovery.

Julio Velarde, speaking at the bank’s presentation of a quarterly inflation report, added that he did not see major impacts on markets, aside from a 0.3 percent depreciation of the currency, after Congress ousted President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s cabinet early on Friday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)

