LIMA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank will lower the reserve requirement for dollar deposits to 38 percent from 39 percent starting in February to boost local lending amid higher international interest rates, the bank said on Saturday.

The change should inject $116 million into Peru’s financial system, the bank said in a statement, and follows a string of reductions in the dollar reserve requirement since 2016. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Daniel Wallis)