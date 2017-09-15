Peru central bank expects year-end inflation of 2.3 pct

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised its view of the annual inflation rate at the end of this year to 2.3 percent from its 2.2 percent estimate in June, according to the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

The central bank also trimmed its projection of the 2017 current account deficit to 2 percent of gross domestic product from 2.1 percent previously.

The bank left the rest of its forecasts unchanged from its June report, except for its estimate of a larger trade balance which it announced earlier this week. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by W Simon)