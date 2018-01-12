FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru central bank sees 2017 growth weaker than expected, under 2.7 pct
January 12, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Peru central bank sees 2017 growth weaker than expected, under 2.7 pct

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew “a little under” 2.7 percent last year because of weaker-than-expected public investments that factored into the bank’s interest rate cut this week, the central bank said on Friday.

But the bank still expects the economy to grow by 4.2 percent this year, as recent political uncertainty should be transitory, Jorge Estrella, the manager of the central bank’s economic studies, told journalists in a conference call. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
