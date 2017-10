LIMA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Rising hard currency earnings from Peru’s mineral and agricultural exports will likely put pressure on the local sol currency to keep strengthening against the dollar, Peru’s central bank president said Wednesday.

Julio Velarde, speaking in a presentation to Congress, added that Peru will likely post a $5.1 billion trade surplus this year, up from the bank’s previous $4.9 billion forecast. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj)