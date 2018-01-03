Peru central bank buys $9 mln as sol rebounds

LIMA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank bought $9 million in the local currency market on Wednesday as the sol gained 0.6 percent to end bidding at 3.217 per dollar, as fears of increasing political instability subsided.

The sol strengthened about 3.5 percent in 2017 as higher metals prices bolstered Peru’s exports. But demand for dollars surged at the end of last year as President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski narrowly survived an impeachment bid and pardoned the country’s ex-authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori.