Peru's currency slips by 0.49 pct on political instability

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency depreciated by 0.49 percent against the dollar in early trading on Friday, amid calls in the opposition-dominated Congress for President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign or face impeachment.

Late on Thursday, Kuczynski denied any wrongdoing related to payments that one of his companies had received about a decade ago from a Brazilian company ensnared in a graft scandal.

Kuczynski said he would refuse to resign. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)