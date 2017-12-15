FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's currency slips by 0.49 pct on political instability
December 15, 2017

Peru's currency slips by 0.49 pct on political instability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency depreciated by 0.49 percent against the dollar in early trading on Friday, amid calls in the opposition-dominated Congress for President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign or face impeachment.

Late on Thursday, Kuczynski denied any wrongdoing related to payments that one of his companies had received about a decade ago from a Brazilian company ensnared in a graft scandal.

Kuczynski said he would refuse to resign. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
