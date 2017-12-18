FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's sol currency pares some losses on political crisis
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 18, 2017 / 6:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Peru's sol currency pares some losses on political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency strengthened 0.24 percent against the dollar in midday trading on Monday, paring some losses, due to a bid in Congress to unseat President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski over a graft scandal.

The closed 1.7 percent weaker on Friday as lawmakers laid the groundwork to force Kuczynski from office. Kuczynski’s government told Reuters late on Sunday that neither of Peru’s two vice presidents would resign if he is ousted, a scenario that would trigger more political uncertainty with new elections. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.