Peru's sol currency pares some losses on political crisis

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency strengthened 0.24 percent against the dollar in midday trading on Monday, paring some losses, due to a bid in Congress to unseat President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski over a graft scandal.

The closed 1.7 percent weaker on Friday as lawmakers laid the groundwork to force Kuczynski from office. Kuczynski’s government told Reuters late on Sunday that neither of Peru’s two vice presidents would resign if he is ousted, a scenario that would trigger more political uncertainty with new elections. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Paul Simao)