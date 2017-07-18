FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
July 18, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 19 days ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peru government expects economy to expand 2.8 pct this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In fourth paragraph, corrects figures to show minister was referring to fiscal deficit and not budget increase)

LIMA, July 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Fernando Zavala said on Tuesday that the economy will likely grow 2.8 percent this year before expanding by between 3.8 percent and 4 percent in following years.

Zavala told a press conference that the centrist government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski expects the nation's economy to eventually reach a 5 percent annual rate of growth.

Kuczynski's government had initially forecast the economy growing at a faster pace this year than its 3.9 percent expansion in 2016 but severe flooding and a graft scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht has triggered a slowdown.

Zavala said that the government is increasing the budget and the fiscal deficit will likely expand to 3 percent of gross domestic product this year and to 3.5 percent next year.

Peru will likely tap global capital markets next year with a new sovereign bond issuance to either finance government spending or extend the life of the country's debt, Zavala added. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

