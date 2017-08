LIMA, June 22 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will appoint Prime Minister Fernando Zavala as the country's new finance minister on Friday, a government source told Reuters.

Zavala, a former executive at brewer SABMiller who served as finance minister in 2005-06, will remain prime minister as he leads the Finance Ministry, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement has not been made, said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mitra Taj)