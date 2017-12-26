Peru sol currency weakens amid political turmoil

LIMA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency weakened 0.1 percent to about 3.238/3.239 per dollar early on Monday, after a presidential pardon for ex-authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori triggered a fresh backlash against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Kuczynski, who narrowly survived a bid to oust him in Congress last week, pardoned Fujimori late on Sunday, prompting calls for his resignation and unrest as protesters clashed with police for two days in a row.