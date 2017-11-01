FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru consumer price index slips 0.47 pct in October
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 1, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in a day

Peru consumer price index slips 0.47 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LIMA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index
 slipped 0.47 percent in October as food costs
continued to fall, marking the fifth negative reading this year,
state statistics agency Inei said on Wednesday.
    A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.10 percent drop in the index
in October.
    The annual inflation rate eased to 2.04 percent, at the
center of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, Inei
said. The consumer price index has risen 1.41 percent so far
this year.
    
                October     September   October 2016
 Monthly rate   -0.47       -0.02       +0.41
 12-month rate  +2.04       +2.94       +3.41
   

 (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.