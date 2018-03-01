Peru inflation rises 0.25 in Feb, annual rate falls to 1.18 pct

LIMA, March 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer price index rose 0.25 percent in February as the annual inflation rate fell to 1.18, the weakest in nearly eight years, state statistics agency Inei said Thursday. The central bank aims to keep inflation between 1 percent and 3 percent and has cut the benchmark interest rate several times in the past year amid slowing economic growth. February January February 2017 Monthly rate +0.25 +0.13 +0.32 12-month rate +1.18 +1.36 +3.25 (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)