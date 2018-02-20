FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Breaking City News
February 20, 2018 / 5:35 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Peru says Southern Copper wins auction to develop Michiquillay mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read ‘3 percent royalties’, not ‘3 royalties’ in first paragraph)

LIMA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp won a tender to develop Peru’s Michiquillay copper mine with a proposal to transfer $400 million to the government and pay 3 percent royalties, the government said on Tuesday.

Southern beat out local miner Compania Minera Milpo SAA , which proposed a $250 million transfer with royalties of 1.875 percent, the official Proinversion investment agency said. Ten companies had delivered pre-registration documents for the tender, but only Southern and Milpo presented bids. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.