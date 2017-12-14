FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru opposition party demands immediate resignation of President Kuczynski
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 14, 2017 / 6:24 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Peru opposition party demands immediate resignation of President Kuczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The rightwing opposition party that controls Peru’s Congress said it wants President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign by the end of Thursday and allow Vice President Martin Vizcarra replace him, the party’s spokesman said.

Daniel Salaverry, the spokesman for the Popular Force party, told a press conference that Kuczynski could no longer hold office after Brazilian builder Odebrecht reported having transferred $4.8 million to companies linked to him.

Kuczynski has previously denied any links to Odebrecht. On Wednesday, he denied wrongdoing but did not deny the transfers took place. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.