FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's sol drops after Kuczynski ups stakes in political crisis
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 21, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 4 days ago

Peru's sol drops after Kuczynski ups stakes in political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency opened 0.34 percent weaker against the dollar on Thursday after President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski signaled his government would trigger fresh general elections if Congress ousts him in a vote.

The rightwing populist party that controls Congress hopes to remove Kuczynski from office with a motion on Thursday on grounds he is “morally unfit” to govern, after finding he once had business connections with a company at the center of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal.

Many of Kuczynski’s supporters favor forcing new elections to punish lawmakers if they oust him. But investors worry anti-establishment candidates would be swept into power in a fresh ballot as a graft scandal roils the country. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.