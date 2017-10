(Corrects headline by removing reference to U.S.)

LIMA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent on Thursday, citing expectations that economic growth will strengthen on public investments.

Thirteen out of 14 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the hold, while one expected a 25-basis point cut for a second month in a row. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom; editing by Diane Craft)