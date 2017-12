LIMA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Peru will likely post a $5.9 billion trade surplus in all of 2017 instead of $5.1 billion as previously expected thanks to higher copper and gold prices, the central bank said in a presentation on Monday.

In the first 10 months of this year, Peru registered a $4.6 billion trade surplus, according to the latest trade data available in the central bank. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)