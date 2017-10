LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds said on Monday it had restarted operations at its Williamson mine in Tanzania after the government seized a consignment and questioned some of its personnel as part of a crackdown on the mining sector.

“We are watching things on a week to week basis,” CEO Johan Dippenaar said on a conference call. “But we won’t allow the mine to endanger the rest of the group.” (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Radhika Rukmangadhan; editing by Jason Neely)