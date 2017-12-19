FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras enters binding phase for sale of two fertilizer units
December 19, 2017 / 10:52 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Petrobras enters binding phase for sale of two fertilizer units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday it has begun the binding phase for the sale of two fertilizer units, Araucaria Nitrogenados SA and Unidade de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados III.

Interested buyers who were authorized in the prior phase will receive instructions on the divestment process, according to a statement from Petrobras, which is seeking to offload $21 billion in assets through 2018. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
