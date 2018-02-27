FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 27, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Petrobras starts next phase of sale of assets in Campos Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it was initiating the next phase for its sale of exploration and production rights for Polo Enchova and Polo Pampo, clusters of fields located in the Campos basin.

In this stage, the interested companies that were authorized in the previous stage get invitations with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including instructions to carry out due diligence and to send binding proposals.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.