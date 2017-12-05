Natural gas in Petrobras pipelines up about 23 pct in 2017

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The supply of natural gas in the pipeline network of Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA likely grew about 23 percent this year compared with 2016, an executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Rodrigo Costa, head of natural gas at Petrobras, as the company is known, said he expects gas supply to close the year at an average of 54 million cubic meters per day, up from 44 million cubic meters per day last year.

Production in Brazil’s coveted offshore pre-salt layer has helped drive the increase in supply, Costa said.

Despite increasing supply, Brazil will likely be importing gas to meet domestic demand until at least 2026, he said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Marguerita Choy)