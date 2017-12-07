FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras to revise pricing policy for LPG after price spike
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 7, 2017 / 4:00 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Petrobras to revise pricing policy for LPG after price spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will review its pricing policy for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), after a 70 percent price spike since June for the fuel which is widely used by Brazilians for cooking.

In a statement on Thursday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it will review the policy, which currently follows international prices, since “reference markets in Europe have been highly volatile because of winter.”

Petrobras said the 8.9 percent price rise announced this week was the last under the current scheme but did not elaborate on plans for the new policy. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.