FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras says conclusion of transfer of rights talks unclear -CEO
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 20, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in a month

Petrobras says conclusion of transfer of rights talks unclear -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Pedro Parente on Wednesday said it is unclear when talks with the government regarding a revision of the so-called ‘transfer of rights’ contract will be concluded.

Through the contract, signed in 2010, the government exchanged exploratory rights over some high potential oil areas on its coast for Petrobras equity. A revaluation of the value of those assets was expected for this year. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.