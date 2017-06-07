FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 2 months ago

Petrobras denies Brazil govt meddling in LPG pricing move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is not meddling in pricing decisions by state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which on Wednesday kept cooking gas out of a pricing system based on international parity.

Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, speaking at a news conference, said the decision helps Petrobras comply with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy body to help contain fuel costs for households. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

