FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil sees possible Petrobras privatization in future
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 3, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 16 days

Brazil sees possible Petrobras privatization in future

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A privatization of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is feasible in the long run, Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said late on Monday, in a surprising remark amid rising controversy over state asset sales in Latin America’s largest economy.

Speaking on a late night interview show on São Paulo public television, Coelho Filho said the sale of Petroleo Brasileiro SA could take place some time in the future, according to a report on G1 website.

“I think it is going to happen. It is a way,” G1 quoted Coelho Filho as saying.

Regarding the privatization of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, the minister said the process will include Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA and Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco SA, known was Chesf.

“We will privatize the holding company and affiliated units,” Coelho Filho said during the TV broadcast, according to G1. In Congress, there is a reluctance regarding the privatization of both subsidiaries, G1 reported.

The ministry’s press office did not have an immediate comment on Coelho Filho’s remarks. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.