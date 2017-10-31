FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2017 / 4:56 PM / in 15 hours

Petrobras in talks with China's CNPC to build refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro is in talks with China National Petroleum Corp. to complete construction of a refinery in Rio de Janeiro state, Pedro Parente, CEO of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, said on Tuesday.

Parente also said a recently announced partnership with Britain’s BP Plc would include gas assets as well as trading in oil and derivatives, adding that the deal could eventually include asset exchanges. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
