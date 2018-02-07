FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Energy
February 7, 2018 / 7:18 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Petrobras in talks with potential partner for refining unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has held “positive” talks with a potential partner for the construction of a new refining unit in Rio de Janeiro state, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

Parente told reporters during a meeting in Rio that Petrobras, as the company is known, expects to choose the partner for the project in about three months. It will be the first time the firm will work with an investor in a refining complex in Brazil. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.