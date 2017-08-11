FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras expects $17 bln investment, $8 bln divestitures this year
#Bonds News
August 11, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 2 days ago

Petrobras expects $17 bln investment, $8 bln divestitures this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has targeted spending $17 billion in investments and selling $8 billion worth of assets this year, a presentation by the oil company published on Friday said.

The presentation explaining second-quarter results also said Petrobras will refinance as much as $13 billion worth of debt and generate about $27 billion in cash. In a conference call, executives said Petrobras is not currently considering debt sales in international markets. (Reporting by Marta Nogueiera and Alexandra Alper; editing by Grant McCool)

