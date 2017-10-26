FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says to migrate to Level 2 stock exchange standards this year
October 26, 2017 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Petrobras says to migrate to Level 2 stock exchange standards this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to finish migrating to the Level 2 segment of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange this year, investor relations director Isabela Carneiro da Rocha said on Thursday.

Carneiro de Rocha said that the move, which requires Petrobras to adopt more strict transparency standards, will give shareholders more guarantees and protect the company from decisions that are not in its own best interests.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery

