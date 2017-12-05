FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Petrobras inks $5 bln financing deal with China Development Bank
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 5, 2017 / 11:20 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Petrobras inks $5 bln financing deal with China Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on deals, pre-payment on loan)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA has inked a deal with China Development Bank for $5 billion in financing and a 10-year supply contract with Unipec Asia Company, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said on Tuesday.

Half the loan, which matures in 2027, will be disbursed this month and the rest in January 2018, when the company will pay the remaining $2.8 billion it owes to the Chinese bank on a 2009 loan, Petrobras said.

The preferential supply contract for 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to Unipec will replace another for 200,000 boe/d which was signed in 2009 and set to expire in 2019. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.