FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 5, 2017 / 9:26 AM / in 14 days

Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its North Sea engineering services contract with a unit of Chevron Corp had been extended for 12 months.

The agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited, which comes into effect this month, will involve Petrofac continuing to provide engineering services to Chevron’s key North Sea assets, Petrofac said.

The company, which designs, builds and manages oil and gas facilities, said it has held the agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited since 2014. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.