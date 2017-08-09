FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrofac names external specialist to oversee SFO probe
August 9, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in 2 months

Petrofac names external specialist to oversee SFO probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac on Wednesday appointed Edward Sparrow as an external specialist to oversee an investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office announced in May.

Sparrow is a partner at the law firm Ashurst LLP, Petrofac said in a statement.

The SFO said in May it had begun an investigation into the activities of Petrofac and its subsidiaries in connection with a probe into Monaco-based Unaoil.

Petrofac had said in May that it would set up a committee responsible for responding to the investigation, comprising its chairman, CFO and independent non-executive directors, and would also hire an senior external specialist to review its compliance processes.

The company also said on Wednesday it had set up a new committee for overseeing the company’s compliance and ethics.

The committee comprises of three non-executive directors, George Pierson as the committee’s chairman, Andrea Abt and Matthias Bichsel. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

