Peugeot plans 1,300 French job cuts under new law -union

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group plans to eliminate 1,300 French jobs in 2018 using a new form of voluntary cuts introduced by President Emmanuel Macron, an official for the CFTC union said on Tuesday.

The departures, roughly equivalent to buyouts, are part of 2,200 voluntary job cuts planned this year, down from 2,670 in 2017, CFTC leader Franck Don told Reuters. The figure excludes thousands of new hires and job eliminations by attrition.

The Peugeot maker is among a first handful of companies that have announced plans to use the new flexible labour measures introduced by decree within months of Macron’s election last May. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Leigh Thomas)