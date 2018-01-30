Pfizer reports $11 bln gain from new tax law

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s quarterly profit jumped almost 16 times compared to a year ago on Tuesday, as the largest U.S. drugmaker booked an $11 billion gain from the new tax law.

The company said its net income surged to $12.27 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $775 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

The drugmaker said it gained $11.34 billion from the new tax law, signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.

Revenue rose to $13.70 billion from $13.63 billion.